Sevan Nişanyan Turkish linguist: Roads of exile appeared again this time by Greek Government your help needed

On the 21th of October I was stopped and deported by the police at Athens Airport from a short trip abroad to Greece. It has been reported that the issue is ‘ national security ‘ and the reason will not be explained to my side or my deputy due to the reason of being ‘ state secret ‘.You know I’ve lived in a small village on Samos, Greece since my escape from Turkey on July 14, 2017 I’ve been married to a Greek citizen since May 5, 2019 Together with my wife Ira, we live a quiet,

humble life in our own home. I don’t have any political or social activity except my books that continue to be published in Turkey and my weekly video releases that reach a certain audience.Can’t put a definite opinion on the background of the decision. Since the day I arrived in Greece, the Greek government’s attitude has been twin and slippery; they didn’t speak clearly, but they managed to leave the application for the defect in the first place and the residence permit that I qualified for both four years on the occasion of marriage. Of course, Turkish government’s pressures are the first probability that comes to mind.

But I think this alone is not enough to explain. Behind concepts like ‘ national security ‘ and ‘ state secret ‘, it is often known that there are rats trying to make their shadow look bigger than themselves.Now I don’t know what to do or where to go. It was hard enough to establish a new life in a new country at 61 years old. Let’s see how it goes to the same cycle at 66 years old. My only advantage is Ira, my life partner standing beside me like lions. We don’t have money. Proceeds from Turkey and social media assistance were enough to keep both of us living at a reasonable level in a Greek village and for small luxuries such as traveling and buying motorcycles. It is not clear whether it will be enough to deal with the uncertainties of the new era.

How Turkish lira’s upside down affects us, we can’t get a nap.We need our friends help more than ever. You know Patreon. If you don’t have a contribution yet, please don’t neglect to participate, increase to five if your contribution is two dollars, and renew your card expired. Address below if you would like to pay via paypal. If the increase in cryptos lately has made you smile, here are some of the wallets you can transfer.We will overcome this together, of course we will not neglect our Sunday Conversations.Sevan EngagementanBelgrade, October 25, 2021Patreon: www.patreon.com/nisanyan

