Serzh Sargsyan, former tycoon face property lien restraints amid probe into embezzlement scheme

As part of its probe into the embezzlement of state funds, the Special Investigative Service (SIS) has imposed a lien on the property owned by third Presidet of Serzh Sargsyan and the owner of Flesh company, Barsegh Beglaryan.

The estimated damage caused in the wake of the alleged criminal offense is thought to be in particularly large amounts, sources from the SIS told Tert.am on Wednesday.

Based on avaialable evidence obtained from inquest data, the SIS had earlier indicted the former president on abuse of power and the embezzzlement of AMD 489.160.310 (AMD 477 = USD 1) in collusion with several government officials (from January 25 and February 7, 2013).

As a measure of restraint, the former president was required to submit a signature for not leaving the country in the period of the inquest.