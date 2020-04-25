Serj Tankian releases a new song co-authored with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan

World-famous rock musician, System of a Down rock band soloist Serj Tankian has released a new song on the words authored by PM Nikol Pashinyan.

“I am thankful to Serj Tankian for creating this great lyric on the poem written my me. I hope You will like it. The Republic of Armenia should live on the Planet Earth forever. Happy Citizen’s Day!” Pashinyan wrote on Facebook, sharing the video of the new song.



To note, today Armenia marks Citizen’s Day. The holiday has been celebrated since 2019 the last Saturday of April which is April 25 this year. The designation of a special day honoring Armenian citizens is conditioned with the mass civil disobedience campaign and ‘velvet revolution’ in Armenia in April-May 2018.