Serj Tankian and Arthur Meschian refused to take part in the Pashinyan Independence Day concert. “Square”

“Hraparak” newspaper writes. We have already written that the Independence Day concert was going to have a completely different program beforehand, in a really “colorful” and “tashi-tushi” style. However, on the one hand, the public uprising, on the other hand, the refusal of many performers to participate changed the plans of the organizers. By the way, the initial script of the concert was made in early August.

The representatives of “Domino Production” created a luxurious, colorful portfolio and visited the potential participants, presenting their offer. According to the preliminary program, Serzh Tankian and his group, Arthur Meschyan, Ruben Hakhverdyan, Tigran Hekekyan “Little Singers” were to take part in the celebration. However, a few days later it turned out that Tankyan’s group would not come.

Tankyan promised to at least come alone, then said that he could not do it alone. Meschyan also refused to participate, saying that his voice was not in good condition. Hekekyan rejected the offer on the spot. Hakhverdyan regretted much later. And it was decided to fill the absence of celebrities with classical music and technical effects. However, it is not clear what the more than $ 2 million was spent on and who provided it, if the allegations that it is not from the state budget are true. "