Sergey Markedonov: Baku pushes back the red lines

The blocking of the Lachin corridor can be seen in the context of the new status quo, which was established in November 2020 as a result of the second Karabakh war, as well as in the context of last year’s events, Sergey Markedonov, a leading researcher at the Center for Euro-Atlantic Security at the Moscow State Institute for International Studies, told NEWS.am on the program the Power Factor.



Sergey Markedonov noted that Russian diplomats appeal to the trilateral statement dated November 9, 2020, but last year, Baku subjected to the revision of these agreements, gently and step by step, moving back the red lines.



This tactic was used in March, in the village of Parukh, in Lachin, when Azerbaijan said it had to provide its road and control it, although this project was supposed to be implemented in 2023, not 2022. Then events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border followed, he noted.



Today Azerbaijan is not ready for compromise, but before 2020, Armenia was not very ready for it either.



Armenia was in a strong position, now everything is reversed. Azerbaijan wants to take everything. That desire is obvious, Markedonov said.



If we look at the statements of young Azerbaijanis, who went abroad, they believe that the war was not won to the end, Aliyev rewound the tape to the mark of 1991, Moscow controls him, as it used to control the party leadership of Azerbaijan at the end of reconstruction, and he is forced to react in this situation, Markedonov emphasized.



According to Markedonov, Aliyev believes that there are certain public sentiments, dissatisfaction, there is a feeling of an incomplete victory, and he wants to finish the game.



In this situation, it is not very possible to talk about any kind of dialogue. Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly said that Armenia has lost, and losers cannot dictate conditions, he talked about five points. The Lachin crisis fits into this logic, the expert added.

