Serdar Kilic the man who for years fought the denial of the #ArmenianGenocide is appointed Turkey special representative for Armenia

Resmi Gazete, which publishes the state orders of Turkey, has published the order on Serdar Kilic, who was appointed by Turkey as its envoy in the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

According to the Resmi Gazete, by the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kilic has been appointed Turkey’s special representative for Armenia.

Until now, Serdar Kilic had been called an “envoy” of the Turkish side.

Serdar Kilic was Turkey’s Ambassador to the United States, from 2014 to 2021, and has been active in the denial of the Armenian Genocide. He actively participated in the organizing of the activities to thwart Armenian resolutions in the US Congress, as well as in the organizing of anti-Armenian events and actions in the US.