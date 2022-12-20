@SenatorMenendez

to my colleagues in Senate: do not be afraid to stand up for American values in face of Erdogan’s aggression/

to intl community: do not hesitate to hold Turkey accountable/to citizens living in the shadow of Typhoon missiles: do not forget the US stands with you

Breaking:

@SenatorMenendez

US should not be putting F16s in Erdogan’s hands/as Chairman of Foreign Relations Comm I will not approve any F16s sale for Turkey until he halts his campaign of aggression across entire region/I’m demanding that Erdogan end all overflights of Greece

New:

@SenatorMenendez

on Erdogan’s threats: this is a NATO member directly threatening to target Athens/we’ve seen Erdogan challenge Gr sovereignty repeatedly/this summer he sent fighter jets over Gr islands/threats to strike Athens fit a pattern of Turkish claims to Gr territory

