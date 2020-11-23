Semyon Pegov: Baku’s statements that Shushi was taken by military means are not true, such a thing did not happen I was on the battlefield

Semyon Pegov of Wargonzo who was on the battlefield for most of the war presented the course of the battle for Shushi preceding the November 10 ceasefire agreement.

Pegov: I have evidence that even at the time of the signing of the agreement on the eve of the Azerbaijani “flag day” national holiday, the soldiers of the Artsakh Defense Army were in Shushi.

Pegov stated that according to his data, there were about 200 Armenian troops in different parts of the city who were ready to move forward even on the night of November 9.

Pegov: around 5 AM on the morning of November 9, hundreds of servicemen prepared to help those who were in Shushi to clear the city of Azeri groups, but they already received a retreat order and soon learned about the ceasefire agreement.

On November 6, fighting took place in Shushi when around 20 Azerbaijani special forces attacked the city but were driven out. On the morning of November 7, 6 snipers managed to penetrate the city, some of whom were neutralized.

Pegov says that he was in the city until late at night on November 6, and there were no Azerbaijanis in Shushi.

Pegov: on November 8, Azerbaijani forces were present at the entrance of Shushi from the direction of Stepanakert, but they were neturalized by the Armenian troops. Some seperate Azerbaijani groups managed to enter Shushi.

Pegov: the statements that Shushi was captured does not correspond to reality. The soldiers of the Artsakh Defense Army left the city only with the arrival of Russian peacekeepers.