Self is irreplaceable, Pashinyan use the word Peace instead of Capitulation

This person does not realize that he has problems with understanding. I ask for proof: “There are countries that have the most powerful armies, but this does not ensure their external security, because there is no peace.

The only guarantor of external security is peace. Anything else does not guarantee external security.” I assume that the speech of the person clinging to the position of RA Prime Minister is primarily about Israel. The latter has one of the most powerful armies in the world, but that country has a problem in terms of external security. However, the reason for this is not the lack of peace, but another phenomenon. It is that the existence of the state of Israel does not help our friend Iran.

At the same time, the so-called Palestinian Arabs, who have appeared in the historical territories of that country since the early Middle Ages, want to build their statehood at the expense of those territories. And the leadership of the state of Israel, unlike Nikol Pashinyan, does not want to cede its territories. And he is trying to ensure security not at the expense of ceding territory, but by strengthening the country’s defense capability. Because in case of ceding territory, the end of that demand will not be seen, which is a natural phenomenon. And will not get external security guaranteed by peace, but the destruction of the state. Because it is not peace that guarantees external security, but peace is guaranteed by providing external security.

And if indeed “uncertainty is the #1 formulator and definition of international politics”, then the challenges it brings must be faced. And not, as he thinks, just trying to understand the “deep processes of global processes”. But, as it appears, he does not understand the reason for the changes in Aliyev’s rhetoric even after observing the deep processes. And I have to explain to “honorable Mr. Pashinyan” that this is happening as a result of constant concessions by RA to Azerbaijan under his patronage. The more he gives in, the more Ilham demands. And its end will come not with the signing of a piece of paper called a peace treaty, but with the abolition of the state of Armenia. And in that case, real peace will be established in our region, until the moment when problems start to arise with neighboring Georgia.

And one more thing. when the process of unipolar world becoming bipolar takes place, no piece of paper, whatever name it bears, can have a long life. And in that sense, our republic is in the most vulnerable position. Which has been in the Russian security system since independence. However, thanks to his prime ministership, he is gradually deprived of that roof. And now he is trying to get the support of the enemy of that system. Which will not lead to mechanical changes in security systems, but shocks. What will happen on our heads and at our expense? As far as I understand, a person trying to perceive deep processes simply does not realize it. And one additional piece of information. the world change did not start with the 44 day war of 2020. It started earlier, with the second Ukrainian “Maidan” in 2014. And it continues in that direction until today. And the second Artsakh war with our defeat under his command was one of the non-key manifestations of that process.

P.S. For example, I would be ashamed that, being the prime minister of the country, I do not cope with deep geopolitical processes. And I would resign from the post of Prime Minister. But, as you can see, this was not said for him: he is irreplaceable and unchangeable…

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

