Security Council: 4 combat positions of Armenia army were under Azerbaijan blockade

On November 14, at around 1 pm, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces—with the support of armored vehicles—invaded the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia (RA) in one of the eastern sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Security Council of Armenia noted this in a statement it issued Monday. The statement continues as follows:

“As a result of the actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, four combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces had ended up in a blockade. As a result of negotiations, the Azerbaijani military equipment and troops that invaded the RA sovereign territory came out of the RA territory, the units of the RA Armed Forces were taken out from the above-mentioned four combat positions. Nevertheless, the Azerbaijani servicemen who invaded the RA sovereign territory back in May of this year continue to be deployed in the mentioned section.

The rumors that an order has been issued by the superior command of the RA Armed Forces or the political authorities not to show resistance do not correspond to reality. The Security Council of the Republic of Armenia instructed the relevant bodies to conduct a proper investigation of the incident.

The Security Council draws the attention of the Russian Federation, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and the international community to the continuing aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and stresses that these actions are directed against the sovereignty, territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, and regional security and stability, as well as contradict the provisions of the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020

The Security Council of the Republic of Armenia expresses the determination of the authorities and the people to protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of the homeland.

Reflecting on the Goris-Kapan and Kapan-Chakaten motorways’ sections under the control of Azerbaijan, we consider it necessary to emphasize that according to the documents of direct legal significance related to the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan during the USSR years, they are not in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. The Government of the Republic of Armenia has taken measures to create a new network of alternative roads in Syunik Province, and these works will be completed in the near future. We consider it necessary to emphasize that no settlement of the Republic of Armenia is deprived of a road for ensuring a way of life.

The Security Council of the Republic of Armenia continues to emphasize the need for a peaceful resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation; i.e., the mirror withdrawal of [Armenian and Azerbaijani] troops from the de jure established border of Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan, and the start of the border demarcation and delimitation process under international auspices.

Also, we call on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to intensify [their] efforts for a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”