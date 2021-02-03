Secretary of the Security Council of the Artsakh Republic Vitaly Balasanyan issued a statement. about false rumors.

The announcement particularly says: “Rumors are circulating that an Azeri flag will be placed on state buildings in Stepanakert’s Renaissance Square. I consider it necessary to categorically deny these rumors.

There are rumors in some media and social networks that the Artsakh Defense Army will be disbanded and according to the logic of those rumors, there will be no organization of the Artsakh border protection. In this regard, I would like to inform you that the state bodies of Artsakh are currently dealing with the issue of organizing professional units on a contractual basis in order to protect our borders. There are fears in some quarters that, for example, the Krkjan, Ajapnyak districts of Stepanakert or the village of Ivanyan in Askeran will soon be inhabited by Azerbaijani families.

There are also rumors that Azeris are shopping in Stepanakert. I assure you that such rumors have no basis. Dear citizens of Artsakh, On behalf of the Artsakh authorities, I assure you that despite the irreparable losses incurred by us as a result of hostilities, the state is always committed to fulfilling its responsibilities to ensure the security and normal life of the population. “Everything is being done to create and expand the necessary conditions for a dignified life for the people of Artsakh.”