Abraham Gasparyan writes on his Facebook page ․ Important news! The secret meeting, “Schnitzel” diplomacy between Armenia and “Turkey”, about which official Yerkan is silent. While:

1- The anti-Armenian, unworthy, and weak government of Armenia does everything to make him more papal than his grandfather.

2- does not want to understand the essence of the infamous Pan-Turkic declaration of Shushi with the stubbornness of a donkey and fighting ignorance;

3- Gives the existential keys of Armenian security to Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkey under the term “era of peace”. 4-

In the face of new geopolitical realities, it becomes more entangled in the possibilities of foreign policy orientation (Russia-Azerbaijan allied cooperation, recognition of the DPRK-NKR, gradual neutralization of the Turkish factor). 5- Like a friend and incompetent, he continues to preach with agitprop that everything is wonderful, In the Lügeck square of the Austrian capital Vienna, next to the statue of Johann Gutenberg, in the decades-old high-class restaurant “Figlmüller”, which is known to adorn the “cradle” of food, today the working team of the collaborationist-Turkish government’s negotiating team started. If you zoom in on the photos taken from the scene, but they were not very successful, you will be able to see the smirk of the “team leader” voluntarily rolling under the feet of Turkey, from which you will surely guess his name. No official response from official Yerevan, by force of custom. The Turkish press speaks calmly about it. Be strong!

Have you signed the Petition https://www.change.org/We-Demand-Pashinyan-Resignation-Now