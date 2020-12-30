Second UN World Food Programme cargo plane arrives in Armenia from Belgium with AGBU’s COVID-19 relief supplies

The second of three UN World Food Programme cargo planes arrived in Armenia from Belgium with AGBU’s COVID-19 supplies and relief items for Armenia.

This time the shipment contained an array of health and humanitarian related supplies, including, but not limited to, PPE, ready to use therapeutic food, anesthesia machines, wheelchairs, medical canes, orthopedic equipment, clothes, shoes, sleeping bags, food and hygiene products valued at around $490,301, the UN in Armenia reported on Tuesday.

The PPE and medical supplies were delivered directly to the Ministry of Health; clothing, shoes, blankets, and hygiene products went to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. And the 16,000 kg of food will remain with AGBU Armenia for distribution to the most vulnerable across the country.

The first plane landed in Armenia on 29 October bringing the first bunch of COVID-19 relief supplies.