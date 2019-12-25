Second President Robert Kocharyan Son believes the “fabricated” criminal charges against his father will be eventually dropped

The son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan believes the “fabricated” criminal charges against his father will be eventually dropped and they will “definitely” succeed.

According to Levon Kocharyan, it is possible to mislead people for some time, however it will not last long.

“The dirty attacks by the authorities against our real supporters, as well as those who support the establishment of a rule of law in the country show that we are dealing with a government that will stop at nothing. Nevertheless, despite their work style the support of so many people gives us hope,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Levon Kocharyan stressed he has never walked around the streets of Yerevan or visited a place with his family accompanied by bodyguards.

“I have never faced such an issue, let alone now. People approach me on the streets and apologize for believing in a lie. This gives us hope. We will continue this struggle, we will definitely achieve success,” he added.