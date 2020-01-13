fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Screenwriter Steven Zaillian nominated for 2020 Oscar

by Leave a Comment

The first Academy Awards nominees have been revealed on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars.

Screenwriter of The Irishman Steven Zaillian has been nominated for the best adapted screenplay.

Zaillian, Armenian by origin, has been nominated for Oscars three times. We hope he will succeed this time.

The Irishman has been among the nominees for the best picture along with Joker, Little Women, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite, Ford v. Ferrari, Marriage Story, 1917 and Jojo Rabbit.

The full list of the nominees is available on the Academy Twitter.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.