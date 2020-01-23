Scientists collaborating on vaccine for Wuhan coronavirus

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) is working with two pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus, according to a Thursday announcement at the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, announced the coalition between NIH, pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Inovio, and the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that human trials could begin in a few months.

In a press release, Hatchett said that, given the “rapid global spread” of the Wuhan virus, “the world needs to act quickly and in unity to tackle this disease.”