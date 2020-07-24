Scare Tactics: Trump Focuses on Fear to Win, US NEWS

With 100 days to go before the election, Trump is focusing on “law and order” while Biden pitches stability

By Susan Milligan, Senior Politics Writer

TRAILING IN NATIONAL polls by 7-15 points. A persistent pandemic that not only presents a public health crisis, but prevents a crowd-loving candidate from holding big rallies. Double-digit unemployment, civil unrest and a revolt by some members of his own party who formed a SuperPAC to bring him down.

t’s not looking rosy for President Donald Trump as the campaign hits the 100 days-out from the election mark this weekend. And the president – who famously goes with his gut when making both policy and campaign decisions – appears poised to get socked in that very body part in the Nov. 3 election. Democrats waver between a giddily confident belief that they are in the final countdown to Trump’s demise and a worried memory of what happened the last time they underestimated Trump.

“I never say never in politics – (after) four years ago, I live by that rule,” says Stu Rothenberg, an independent political analyst and author of The Rothenberg Political Report. But Trump “has gotten himself into a deep hole, it seems to me.

“Finally, in the last 48 hours, there seems to be a strategy emerging to get out of that (hole) while changing the subject from coronavirus and Black Lives Matter to violence in urban America, and incompetence in urban America, and danger,” Rothenberg adds. Fear, then, is the new message. But will it work?