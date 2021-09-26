SCANDAL: Turkish First Lady spends 1 million government funds to publish and promote her cookbook

A new political scandal has broken in Turkey embroiling the country’s First Lady Emine Erdogan, who is accused of spending an estimated 1 million Turkish lire of tax-payer funds to publish and promote her cook book.

According to Turkish media outlet T24, Erdogan used 275,000 lire on publishing the book and 700,000 lire on promoting it, with funds from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The scandal comes at a times where the average Turkish citizen is struggling financially, with the President’s wife provoking recently again when she urged people living on the edge of poverty to reduce the food portions they consume!

Emine Erdogan’s book is entitled “Century’s Old Recipes of Turkish Cuisine”, stating in its introduction: “It is obvious that those who are at the forefront, in the world of taste, have won the hearts of the whole world.”