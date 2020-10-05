Saudi Business Leader Urges Boycott of Goods From ‘Hostile’ Turkey

Reuters: On Thursday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan took a swipe at the Gulf states in a speech to parliament

The head of Saudi Arabia’s Chambers of Commerce has called for a boycott of Turkish products amid merchants’ reports that animosity between Ankara and Riyadh is hindering the flow of goods between the two regional powers.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been at odds for some years over foreign policy and attitudes towards Islamist political groups. The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi’s Istanbul consulate in 2018 escalated tensions sharply.