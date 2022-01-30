Sasun Mikaelyan uses the property of YVU in his own recreation area

The sanatorium called “Hot Waters” in Hankavan, Meghradzor community, Kotayk region belongs to Sasun Mikaelyan, Chairman of the Board of the Union of Yerkrapah Volunteers. We learn about this from the answer to the inquiry made to the RA Cadastre. Sasun Mikaelyan “Kotayk region, community Meghradzor village Hankavan 3rd street, 3rd alley 17, the property right of SASUN MEKHAK MIKAYELYAN has been registered with the code 07-039-0005-0003 at 17 address.

The property right of SASUN MEKHAKI MIKAYELYAN has been registered with the code 07-039- 0005-0005 at 7/1 Hankavan 1st street. Before that, it was registered in the name of BENIAMIN GHAZAR HUNANYAN. The property right of SASUN MEKHAKI MIKAYELYAN has been registered for the real estate with the code 07-039- 0005-0004 at the address 7/1 Hankavan 1st street. Before that it was registered in the name of ANGELA KHACHATURYAN EDUARD, PRINCE ARTHUR KHACHATURYAN. The property right of SASUN MEKHAKI MIKAYELYAN has been registered for the real estate with the code 07-039- 0005-0002 at 15 Hankavan 3rd street, 3rd alley. Prior to that, it was registered in the name of the Resorts Social Health Fund of Armenia. The property right of SASUN MEKHAKI MIKAYELYAN is registered with the code 07-039-0005-0014 with the code 07-039-0005-0014 on Hankavan 3rd street, 3rd alley. Prior to that, it was registered in the name of METHRADZOR COMMUNITY OF KOTAYK MARZ, RA. ” The change of ownership took place on June 30, 2020.

In this recreation area belonging to Sasun Mikaelyan, a UAZ car with 01 PG 045 license plate is used. Sasun Mikayelyan, the chairman of the Yerkrapah Voluntary Union, answered the journalist’s inquiry as to which legal entity or individual’s balance is on the UAZ car with state number plate 01 PG 045. “In criminal case No. 58212718, this car was confiscated during the criminal case No. ED / 0228/01/19 under investigation in the court of general jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan. of law. We are informed from the Datalex information system by the number of the criminal case mentioned in the reply letter of the chairman of YVU that this car was indeed confiscated in the criminal case, and the value is 7,500,000 AMD. However, the existing photo shows that in the recreation area called “Hot Waters” in Hankavan, as we mentioned, it belongs to Sasun Mikayelyan, the car is used for construction work.

Read more:https://www.aravot.am/2022/01/30/1244362/?fbclid=IwAR34oYWQQARl3WLqJnCEG-FoV1EPfRJOAWlZR3H3V08irJTtSbBEYSp-gkQ