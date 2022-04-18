Samvel Babayan was a prisoner of war in Azerbaijan. The law enforcement agencies should be interested in what conversations the relevant bodies of Azerbaijan had with this former prisoner of war

Aghasi Yenokyan wrote on his Facebook page. “When they say that prisoners of war can be a problem for Armenia’s national security, I think there is some truth in that.

For example, I know someone named General Samvel Babayan, who was a prisoner of war in Azerbaijan.

After that, he tried to assassinate the presidents of two Armenian states, the Artsakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia, and during the last war, although in his words he had no authority, he “organized” military operations, which resulted in thousands of casualties and loss of vast territories. All this can not be qualified as a betrayal.

“Perhaps it would be right for the Armenian law enforcement agencies to be interested in what conversations the relevant bodies of Azerbaijan had with this former prisoner of war and what his actions have to do with those conversations.”