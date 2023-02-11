Samvel Babayan commented on the news about his appointment as the Minister of State

These days, news sources are circulating information about Samvel Babayan’s alleged appointment as the State Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

In response to inquiries from mass media and public circles, the press service of Samvel Babayan clarified that S. Babayan’s position that the only possibility of preserving Artsakh’s sovereignty is the real balancing of power and the clear separation of constitutional institutions by amending the Constitution is unchanged.

From the point of view of strategic planning, there is no alternative to changing the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia. Under the conditions of the current constitutional regulations, the personnel policy is a transfer of addables, the amount of which does not change.

S. The circulation of information regarding Babayan’s position in the state administration system is the result of the fears of a group of political dwarfs regarding possible internal political developments. For the latter, S. “Babayan’s shadow is even equivalent to their political end, which is why their information trenching and updating of information arsenal” is stated in the message.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/2a852132089dacc63b605690c1da9e3d?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

