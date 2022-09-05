Samvel Babayan calls the news of his leaving Artsakh during the war slander, appeals to the prosecutor’s office

Samvel Babayan, the former secretary of the Artsakh Security Council,

issued a statement addressing the news that he voluntarily left Artsakh during the 44-day war. He noted that after the session of the Council of Artsakh on November 6, 2020, he was sent to Yerevan on a special assignment by the president, and the day after the mission, on November 7, the few remaining residents of Stepanakert were evacuated. “In the post-war period, defamatory information about my voluntary departure from Artsakh during the war as the secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia is regularly published due to selfish motivations, in connection with which I find it necessary to address a number of important circumstances. 2020 In June-November, occupying the position of the secretary of the consultative body on security issues attached to the president, I performed actions arising from my official powers throughout the war, including providing advice on the organization of combat operations. The questions of how many of those advisory observations have become admissible and/or with what precision they have been carried out have a different addressee. 2020 On November 6, after the meeting of the Council of State of Armenia, I went on a business trip to the city of Yerevan on the special instructions of the president (the details about the purpose and results of the business trip are not subject to public disclosure on the basis of being a state and official secret). The day after the mission, on November 7, the few remaining population in Stepanakert was evacuated, and on November 9, the well-known tripartite declaration was signed with extremely unfavorable conditions for the Armenian side. After learning about the announcement, as I said earlier, I tried to prevent it, but the document was already signed. As the Secretary of the Security Council, being powerless to change the course of developments, I no longer found it expedient to continue occupying that high-sounding but meaningless position. Then, as a sign of protest, I also refused the highest title “Hero of Artsakh”. After leaving the state system, after assessing the situation in Artsakh and its surroundings in a multifaceted manner, I worked out with my political ideologues and presented to the authorities of Artsakh and Armenia sectorial approaches, programs, concepts of crisis management. I should also mention that I have regular contacts with the authorities of the Republic of Armenia as the leader of the parliamentary force, and I dealt with the RA authorities exclusively on the platform of extra-parliamentary forces, and then left due to the ineffectiveness of the format. As part of the investigative activities regarding the 44-day war, I was invited twice for questioning, I was given clarifications regarding my involvement and involvement in the combat operations. In this regard, I am ready to bear responsibility in case of proof of the actions attributed to me by biased media publications. Otherwise, I will follow up to bring the authors of slander and perjury to justice. Let’s arm ourselves with patience and follow the judicial processes. Taking into account the fact that the law enforcement bodies did not initiate legal actions on the basis of the information regarding my, as a high-ranking official of the Republic of Armenia, allegedly voluntarily leaving Artsakh during the war, I appeal to the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia to take the necessary measures in connection with the above and to uncover the truth with appropriate criminal legal qualification. By the way, the Security Council 2020 should have appeared in the core of the actions of the law enforcement agencies a long time ago. the state and service secret information circulated in the session of November 6, which is protected and protected by the state, the fact that individual episodes of the speech of the Secretary of the Council of Ministers have been made public. Throughout my state, military, political, public activities, I was guided exclusively by my own ideas and conscience. I approach the phenomena attributed to me with understanding, because circles, which are constantly directed from some centers, cannot believe in the possibility of having a free and unfettered mind. Respecting everyone’s right to express themselves, I am sure that this concept is not the same as slander and perjury. the right of someone cannot be realized at the expense of violating the rights of another”.

