Salvation of the Motherland Movement sets deadline for PM’s resignation

Salvation of the Motherland Movement (group of opposition parties) set a deadline until December 8 for the resignation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, ARMENPRESS reports representative of (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body Ishkan Saghatelyan said during the protest against PM Pashinyan.

‘’We give time until Tuesday, 12:00 for Nikol Pashinyan to hold a final discussion with his political team and advisors to make a decision on stepping down’’, he said.

Saghatelyan said that if Pashinyan does not resign, they will start civil disobedience throughout Armenia.