Saghatelyan: Tomorrow from 12:00 we will completely paralyze Yerevan from four directions

We’ll gather at this square tomorrow at 12:00, divide into four parts and totally paralyze the city, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, deputy speaker of the parliament from the “Armenia” bloc said.

His remarks came at the large rally of the Resistance Movement on France Square in Yerevan on Thursday.

“Tomorrow there should be numerous disobedience marches so that the police do not have the opportunity to apprehend our compatriots.

Those who want to get actively involved in concrete actions, please come up to the tents and give your names and phone numbers. On Saturday we will go to one of the regions of the country to support our citizens. After that we’ll come back to Yerevan and continue the actions here,” Saghatelyan added.