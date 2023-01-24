fbpx

Russian tennis star Khachanov defends Nagorno-Karabakh messages

The pro-Armenian sentiment expressed during the Australian Open sparked a complaint from Azerbaijan tennis officials.

Karen Khachanov has defended himself after his support at the Australian Open for the contested Armenian enclave Nagorno-Karabakh sparked a strongly worded complaint from Azerbaijan tennis officials.

The Russian, who has Armenian roots, wrote a message on a television camera lens after his fourth-round win at Melbourne Park, which said: “Keep believing until the very end. Artsakh, hold on!”

