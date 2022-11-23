Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Yerevan  

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Yerevan to take part in a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Security Council (CSC), which will be chaired by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan are scheduled to meet on November 23 as part of the CSTO summit.

Armenian Prime Minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon are expected to participate in the CST session. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will participate in the meeting.

The CST members will discuss urgent problems of international and regional security and the main results of the activity of the Collective Security Treaty Organization during the inter-sessional period. One of the most important issues will be the improvement of the CSTO crisis response system and discussion of joint relief measures for Armenia.

A Collective Security Council Declaration is expected to be adopted during the CSTO session.

Given that Belarus will take over the CSTO presidency in 2022-2023, President Alexander Lukashenko will present the country’s priorities to be implemented next year.