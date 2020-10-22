Russian Federal Security Service thwarts terror plot in Moscow Video

The Russian Federal Security Service has thwarted a terror plot in the Moscow region, RIA Novosti reported citing the security agency.

The FSS operatives arrested a 21-year-old man of Central Asian descent who was plotting the bombing of a governmental building with an IED at the instruction of militants from international terrorist organizations, according to intelligence reports.

According to the FSS the would-be-terrorist was then planning to travel to the Middle East and fight in the ranks of terrorists. Components of the improvised explosive device were found in his possession. His correspondence with the militants, as well as a video where he is taking some sort of an oath of allegiance to his terrorist superiors was also found.