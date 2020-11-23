Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu arrive to the Republic of Armenia with a working visit

Russian Defence Minister General of the Aarmy Sergei Shoigu arrived to the Republic of Armenia with a working visit.

In Yerevan, Sergei Shoigu held meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan and Head of the Defence Ministry of the Republic Vagharshak Harutiunyan.

During the meetings, a wide range of topical issues related to maintaining the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and implementing the provisions of the trilateral statement of the President of the Russian Federation, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia were discussed.

Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu informed Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan and Armenian Defence Minister Vagharshak Aratyunan in detail about the progress of the peacekeeping operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the deployment of Russian peacekeeping troops and observation posts on the ground, the organization of monitoring the cessation of hostilities, as well as the solution of humanitarian tasks.

“We arrived with specific tasks. You know that after the trilateral statement was signed, we deployed a peacekeeping contingent. During these days, we have stood up almost all over the territory of Karabakh. 23 posts were deployed. We control the road to Stepanakert. We ensure the return of refugees. Now a peaceful life has been established. Our main task is to prevent bloodshed. This is the task that our Supreme commander-in-chief set for us,” Sergei Shoigu said.

In turn, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikola Pashinyan thanked Russia for restoring peace in Nagorno-Karabakh. “During the war, we always felt the support of the Russian Federation,” Nikola Pashinyan said.

“Times were not easy, but now the military-political situation has changed,” he said.