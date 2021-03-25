Russian becomes official language in Karabakh

Russian has received the status of an official language in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Chairman of the Artsakh National Assembly Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Aram Harutyunyan, who is one of the co-authors of this law initiative, informed Armenian NEWS.am about this Thursday.

He stressed, however, that the matter is with respect to giving Russian the status of the second official language, whereas Armenian remains the only state language of Artsakh.

Earlier, the persons behind this initiative had assured that there was no coercion from the Russian side in this regard.