Russian-Armenians’ representative: Azerbaijanis make provocations against Armenians in Russia after Karabakh war

After the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, the authorities and embassy of Azerbaijan are supporting the provocations against Armenians in Russia and are carrying out anti-Armenian propaganda. This is what Vice-President of the Union of Armenians of Russia Herman Ananyants told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, this has already become systemic, and even though it’s difficult to make provocations and carry out anti-Armenian propaganda in Moscow since the law-enforcement authorities are alert, there are such incidents in Russia’s regions.

Ananyants added that the Azerbaijanis immediately try to ascribe any fight or murder to Armenians and form a negative opinion in the public and brought the example of the murder of a family in one of the villages of Nizhni Novgorod that was also ascribed to Armenians.

“The man appeared later and was extremely offended by the fact that the crime had been ascribed to him. He had never been in that village and didn’t have anything to do with the murder,” Ananyants said.