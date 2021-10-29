Russian ambassador to Armenia had no information on possible signing of new trilateral agreement, MP says

The opposition Armenia parliamentary faction on Thursday met with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin to discuss the military-political situation, faction head Seyran Ohanyan told a briefing in the parliament on Friday.

He noted that apart from yesterday’s meeting, there had been separate meetings with the Russian diplomat previously.

In Ohanyan’s words, the MPs shared their views on the military-political situation in the country at the meeting.

“In addition, we, of course, discussed the situation surrounding Armenia, highlighting the Armenian-Russian cooperation as a strategic partnership. We talked about the activities of the joint group of troops and border guards,” Ohanyan noted. “I believe there are some closed issues that I would not like to talk about today.”

The lawmaker noted that the faction raised the issue of the possible signing of a new agreement between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, however the ambassador had no complete information on it.

Earlier on 22 October, Armenian news site Aliq Media reported that the three countries are set to sign two new documents in early November.