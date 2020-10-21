Russia transferred at least 13 MiG-29 fighters to Armenia, new satellite images show

By Boyko Nikolov on October 21, 2020,

BulgarianMilitary.com has satellite images of the Erebuni air base in Armenia. The photos clearly show the presence of 13 MiG-29 fighters, which are carefully arranged in their designated places at the airport. Officially, Armenia does not have any MiG-29 fighters, which is clear evidence that these 23 fighters were sent by the Russian Federation to the base.

What is the purpose of the fighters sent is not clear, but the satellite image clearly shows the same number of combat helicopters. So far, we cannot confirm the ownership of the helicopters (Armenian or Russian – ed.), But we probably assume that they are also owned by the Russian Air Force. We remind you that shortly before the beginning of the conflict and a few hours after its beginning, we reported on flights of Russian cargo military planes in the direction of Yerevan, which were flying from two places – Libya and Russia.

The presence of this Russian aircraft at Erebuni Airport and Russia’s non-interference in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict speak only of Moscow’s attempts to resolve the ceasefire peacefully and sit down at the negotiating table. Moscow’s attempts to resolve the conflict diplomatically are even more important to Putin, as he does not want a violent confrontation, given that Turkey is firmly behind the spasm of Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people, waging a foreign war. against a member country of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

After Iran warned the two warring parties in Nagorno-Karabakh that it would retaliate if the Islamic Republic’s airspace was violated, Russia did the same for Russia’s military base near the Turkish-Armenian border.

BulgarianMilitary.com has learned that within 48 hours, the Russian military shot down 9 Turkish Bayraktar TB-2 drones that were flying near the Russian military base. According to Russian journalists from Avia.pro, the Russians have used one of their new developments in the field of electronic warfare – the Krasukha system.

The Russian electronic warfare system Krasukha is a completely new military development that entered service with the Russian army in 2014, and its production was completed in 2010, followed by several tests. The detection range of electronic aircraft, such as mini drones or attack drones, is 250 km. Currently, in addition to Russia, Krasukha is used by the military forces of Algeria, Iran and Libya.

Sources at BulgariaMilitary.com in the Russian Ministry of Defense claim that since the start of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian electronic warfare systems have been brought into full combat readiness, but have only now been used, as there has been no such saturation of drones in the area of ​​the military base.

Photographs of some of the downed Turkish drones and their fuselages show that these drones were indeed removed from an electronic warfare system, as there are no traces of a missile strike or other firearm.

So far, there is no information whether the downed drones are in the service of the Turkish army or in the service of the Azerbaijani army. Military experts say that if Russia’s e-war system continues to operate at a similar pace, Ankara and Baku will significantly limit the “provocative drone warfare” as drone losses are expected to reach extremely high levels, especially after Turkey loses. a large number of them in Syria.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, active clashes are taking place in the disputed territory. Martial law was introduced in Azerbaijan and Armenia, and mobilization was announced. Both sides reported killed and wounded, including civilians. In Baku, they announced the control of several Karabakh villages and strategic heights. Yerevan also reports about the shelling of the territory of Armenia.