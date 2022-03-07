Russia set conditions Kyiv: amendment constitution recognize Crimea as Russian and Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states

Russia told Ukraine that it can end the special operation “in a moment” if Kyiv meets Moscow’s conditions, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Ukraine “should make amendments to the constitution according to which Ukraine would reject any aims to enter any bloc. This is possible only by making changes to the constitution.”

In addition, Peskov said Ukraine should recognize Crimea as Russian and Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, RIA Novosti reported.

“We really are finishing the demilitarisation of Ukraine. We will finish it. But the main thing is that Ukraine ceases its military action. They should stop their military action,” he said.