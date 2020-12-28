Russia seriously concerned over deployment of foreign mercenaries in NK conflict zone during war

Russia is seriously concerned over the deployment of foreign mercenaries in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone during October-November months, ARMENPRESS reports reads the statement issued by the Russian MFA on the occasion of Sergey Lavrov’s participation in the 8th session of Russian-Turkish strategic planning.

”The emphasis will be placed on reducing the risk of potential clashes and providing humanitarian assistance to the parties. The Russian side expresses serious concerns over the deployment of foreign mercenaries to Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone during the months of October-November”, reads the statement.

”We consider this center as an auxiliary element of the post-conflict settlement, in addition to the Russian peacekeeping mission and other measures. The tasks of the center, as it is known, include monitoring the situation by visual observation methods, in particular, collecting, summarizing and checking data on violations with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles’’, reads the statement.

The Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Nagorno Karabakh will start operating from January.