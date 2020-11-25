fbpx

Russia says it thwarted Daesh attacks in Moscow region, detains one

MOSCOW: Russia’s Federal Security Service said on Wednesday it had thwarted “terror” attacks planned by Daesh in the Moscow region, uncovering and breaking up a militant cell, the RIA news agency said.
Security officers detained one person and seized a home-made bomb, the FSB was quoted as saying.

