Russia says it has set a deadline for Ukrainian forces to lay down arms in Mariupol

Russia has said that it has set a deadline for the Monday morning for Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

“Lay down your arms,” Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the Russian National Center for Defense Management director, said in a briefing given out by the defense ministry.

“All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” he said.

Mizintsev said humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee the encircled southern city would be opened eastwards and westwards out of Mariupol at 10 am Moscow time on Monday.

Ukraine has until 5 am Moscow time to respond to the offer on safe passages and surrendering weapons, the colonel-general said.

Russia has not said what they will do if the Ukrainians do not surrender.