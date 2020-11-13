Russia MFA spokesperson: Foreign militants who moved to Karabakh have not “disappeared”

Russia assumes that the issue of the presence of foreign militants in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] will be resolved. This was stated Friday by Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Unfortunately, the militants who moved [to Karabakh] did not ‘disappear,’ they did not ‘evaporate.’ We [Russia] assume that this issue will be resolved, and all parties interested in peace in this region must make efforts to resolve it,” Zakharova said at a briefing.