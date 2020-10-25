Russia has provided Azerbaijan with information on Syrian militants fighting in Karabakh. Member of the Duma

First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Viktor Vodolatsky told RIA Novosti that Russia had provided information to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry about the participation of Syrian militants in the ongoing fighting in Nagorno Karabakh.

According to Sputnik, Volodatsky added that if Sergei Naryshkin, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, stated that Syrian militants of banned terrorist organizations had come to Karabakh through Turkey, he had irrefutable evidence. “Why the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry or officials did not inform their president is another matter. “The people in charge are probably not acting in favor of their president, they are playing some incomprehensible game against him,” he said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali stated that neither Moscow nor Paris provided Baku with evidence of Syrian militant involvement in the Karabakh war.

It should be reminded that on September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack in Artsakh, targeting the civilian population.

As of October 25, the Artsakh Armed Forces hit the enemy with 16 helicopters, 24 planes, 217 unmanned aerial vehicles, 600 pieces of armored vehicles, mainly tanks, 86 vehicles, 10 armored personnel carriers, 6 “TOS-1A” heavy artillery system, 4 “Smerch” և 1 “Hurricane” type volley fire jet systems.

The enemy has more than 6614 victims. According to preliminary data, there are 974 victims from the Armenian side. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan also targeted the military-civilian infrastructure of Artsakh, the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which 2 civilians were killed in Gegharkunik, 40 civilians were killed in Artsakh, 120 civilians were wounded, according to preliminary data, more than 6700 private property was seriously damaged. , more than 640 cars, about 1110 infrastructural, public-production objects.

Journalists of both foreign and local media outlets were wounded in the shelling by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

In Armenia ռազմական Martial law was declared in Artsakh on September 27.

A humanitarian ceasefire has already been announced twice, but the Azerbaijani armed forces carried out a subversive operation, shelling peaceful settlements in Artsakh.