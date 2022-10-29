Russia does not recognize Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Karabakh – Pashinyan does.

Answering a question from the representative of Armenia at the Valdai Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin transparently hinted that the Russian version of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict resolution does not mean recognition of Azerbaijan‘s sovereignty over the part of Karabakh where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. Putin‘s statements caused some discussion in the expert community of Azerbaijan.

Answering a question from the representative of Armenia, Putin repeated the well-known theory that Russia once proposed a phased resolution plan, but Armenia refused “and now it has what it has.”

Putin also made an important clarification: “Let Armenia itself decide with whom to resolve the conflict – with the West or Russia.” According to him, the Western version assumes that Karabakh will remain part of Azerbaijan.

“Putin has targeted Pashinyan”

According to political observer Shahin Jafarli, it is clear from Putin’s speech that there is a certain “Washington version” of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia proposed by the United States and supported by the European Union:

“Putin said that the “Washington option” implies Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Karabakh.

In his words, resentment is clearly felt. It is clear that Russia will not support the peace treaty proposed by the West. If we translate Putin’s words into a language understandable to everyone, he told the Armenians literally the following: “If you agree to the Azerbaijani government in Karabakh, then this is your business. Don’t expect anything else from Moscow.”