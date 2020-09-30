Russia calls for the immediate withdrawal of mercenaries and terrorists from the conflict zone

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation calls on the immediate withdrawal of mercenaries and terrorists from the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces. As reported by “Armenpress”, this is stated in the commentary spread by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“According to the information received, illegal armed groups, particularly from Syria and Libya, are being transferred to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone for direct participation in the hostilities.

We are deeply concerned about these processes, which not only increase tensions in the conflict zone, but also pose a long-term threat to the security of all countries in the region.

“We call on the leaders of the states concerned to take effective measures to prevent the use of foreign terrorists, mercenaries, in the conflict and to expel them immediately from the region,” the statement said.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements and schools, including the capital Stepanakert, are also being shelled. A total of 7 people were killed in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military-civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which one civilian was killed and a civilian bus was burnt by an ATS belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The Armenian Armed Forces has 80 victims, about 120 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. A general mobilization has been declared in Armenia և in Artsakh և a general state of mobilization. As a result of the operations unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has more than 920 casualties and 2100 wounded. The enemy lost 83 ATS, 7 helicopters, 166 armored vehicles, 1 plane, 1 “Smerch”.