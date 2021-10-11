Russia architect: Many monuments in occupied Karabakh territory by Azerbaijan are now under threat of destruction

Many monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) are now under real threat of destruction. Russian architect Andrey Ivanov, who participated in the international conference entitled “Preservation of Historical and Cultural Heritage as a Means of Effective Dialogue among States,” said this to reporters in Yerevan on Monday.

According to him, this conference is important from the point of view of drawing attention to the monuments of Artsakh.

“First of all, we must start with the broad international coverage of those issues. Besides, the state agencies of Armenia need raise this issue on all platforms. International monitoring is needed. We need to talk about the fact that the situation is difficult, sometimes even critical—as in Shushi,” he said.

Also, Ivanov spoke about his trip to Artsakh in July—and where he spent several days.

“There is wonderful nature there, [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert is a good city. It has become better than it was ten years ago. The city has been rebuilt after the devastation during the last war [in Fall 2020]. I am ready to do research in Artsakh in the future if there is a respective invitation,” he said.