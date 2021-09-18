Ruben Vardanyan wants to run in the next parliamentary elections as a candidate for prime minister.

The question is by next Election will Armenia exist?

“Fact” daily writes. “We have had occasion to mention that the participation of political forces in the upcoming local elections in October, to put it mildly, cannot be considered very active. It is noteworthy, however, that a newly formed political force is participating in five of the nine communities.

It is about the “Country of Living” party. The party will take part in the elections of Tegh, Tat, Meghri, Dilijan and Gyumri communities. According to the “Fact” newspaper, the “Country of Living” party considers this election a kind of test before the upcoming larger-scale elections, in general, before entering into a political “chaos”. According to our sources, at the same time they are actively engaged in creating party structures on the ground and recruiting new party members. According to our information, it is also noteworthy from this point of view that in June of this year, social entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan received Armenian citizenship, after whose name the establishment of the “Country of Living” party is connected.

According to our sources, Vardanyan wants to be actively involved in political processes in the near future, and to run in the next parliamentary elections as a candidate for prime minister.

