Ruben Vardanyan, Like Edmon Marukyan and General Edward Asryan is now Pashinyan loving boys

The cowards are lining up

Philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan’s wonderful speech about Nikol Pashinyan

Ruben Vardanyan “Today, Armenia is facing many challenges. The country needs reforms and modernization in all spheres. Nikol Pashinyan has a difficult job ahead of him, and we will let’s help him because if he is defeated, it will be a disaster for the entire Armenian nation,” said Ruben Vardanyan, adding that people have given Nikol Pashinyan a great mandate of trust. Vardanyan hopes that Nikol Pashinyan will be able to justify perceptions. “Nikol Pashinyan does not have the experience to lead the country on the path of economic transformation, however, if he is able to act as someone who unites professional and free-thinking people, he will be able to succeed,” Ruben Vardanyan emphasized.