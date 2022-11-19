Ruben Vardanyan faced a surprise problem. Ռուբեն Վարդանյանը՝ անակնկալ խնդրի առջև.

Ռուբեն Վարդանյանը՝ անակնկալ խնդրի առջև. «Փաստ»
«Փաստ» օրաթերթը գրում է. «Փաստ» թերթի տեղեկություններով, Արցախի Հանրապետության պետնախարար նշանակվելուց հետո, բացի հիմնական խնդիրներից, Ռուբեն Վարդանյանը բախվել է ևս մեկ բավական լուրջ խնդրի, որը նրան պարզապես անակնկալի է բերել: Արցախյան մեր աղբյուրի փոխանցմամբ, Վարդանյանը պարզել է, որ բյուջեի 2022 թվականի գումարներն արդեն ծախսվել են, այնինչ մինչև տարեվերջ դեռևս մեկուկես ամիս ժամանակ կա:
Բնականաբար, առաջիկայում պետք է վճարել աշխատավարձ, կատարել բյուջեով նախատեսված այլ ծախսեր, շինարարական աշխատանքներ, դրան գումարած՝ արդեն իսկ առկա են ընթացիկ պարտքեր, որոնք անհրաժեշտ է մարել, բայց… փող չկա: Թե ինչպես է առանց այն էլ ծանր վիճակում գտնվող Արցախի պետնախարարը կարողանալու ելքեր գտնել, դժվար է ասել: Սակայն մեր աղբյուրը նշում է, որ Վարդանյանը հիմա առաջնահերթ զբաղված է այս թնջուկին լուծում տալու ուղղությամբ:
Ի դեպ, մենք ունենք տեղեկություններ, որ նորանշանակ պետնախարարը, մեղմ ասած, այնքան էլ գոհ չէ մի քանի պաշտոնյաների աշխատանքից, և նրանց որոշակի ժամանակ է տվել, որպեսզի կա՛մ «խելքները գլուխները հավաքեն», կա՛մ պատրաստվեն հեռանալ պաշտոններից»:
Առավել մանրամասն՝ թերթի այսօրվա համարում
Ruben Vardanyan faced a surprise problem. “Fact” “Fact” daily writes: According to “Past” newspaper, after being appointed the Minister of State of the Republic of Artsakh, besides the main problems, Ruben Vardanyan faced another rather serious problem, which simply took him by surprise. According to our Artsakh source, Vardanyan found out that the budget for 2022 has already been spent, but there is still a month and a half left until the end of the year. Naturally, in the near future we have to pay salaries, carry out other budgeted expenses, construction works, in addition to that, there are already current debts that need to be paid off, but… there is no money. It is difficult to say how the Minister of State of Artsakh, who is already in a difficult situation, will be able to find solutions. However, our source states that Vardanyan is now primarily engaged in solving this problem. By the way, we have information that the newly appointed state minister, to put it mildly, is not very satisfied with the work of several officials and has given them some time to either “collect their minds” or prepare to leave their positions.
Leave a Reply