Ruben Vardanyan faced a surprise problem. Ռուբեն Վարդանյանը՝ անակնկալ խնդրի առջև.

Ruben Vardanyan faced a surprise problem. “Fact” “Fact” daily writes: According to “Past” newspaper, after being appointed the Minister of State of the Republic of Artsakh, besides the main problems, Ruben Vardanyan faced another rather serious problem, which simply took him by surprise. According to our Artsakh source, Vardanyan found out that the budget for 2022 has already been spent, but there is still a month and a half left until the end of the year. Naturally, in the near future we have to pay salaries, carry out other budgeted expenses, construction works, in addition to that, there are already current debts that need to be paid off, but… there is no money. It is difficult to say how the Minister of State of Artsakh, who is already in a difficult situation, will be able to find solutions. However, our source states that Vardanyan is now primarily engaged in solving this problem. By the way, we have information that the newly appointed state minister, to put it mildly, is not very satisfied with the work of several officials and has given them some time to either “collect their minds” or prepare to leave their positions.