Ruben Melikyan: I hope the Armenian community will declare Lilit Makunts unwelcome

Former Artsakh Ombudsman, co-founder of the Path of Law NGO Ruben Melikyan has commented on the recent meeting between the Armenian Ambassador to US Lilit Makunts with representatives of the Board of Governors of the Armenian Bar Association. The photo from the meeting had been earlier posted on Makunts’ Twitter acount.

“I just noticed that the notorious Ambassador of Armenia to the US Lilit Makunts posted on Twitter a photo from the so-called meeting with the Board of Governors of the Armenian Bar Association. I am puzzled since I knew the leadership of ArmenBar when organised with them their annual conference in Shushi back in 2018. I didn’t notice any familiar face on this photo,” Melikyan wrote, questioning whom Ambassador Makunts has met in reality.

“Let me put it straight. I hope the Armenian community of the US will declare Ambassador Makunts unwelcome,” concluded Melikyan.