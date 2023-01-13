RPA demands Pashinyan publish the agreements and promises made after November 9

The Executive body of the Republican Party of Armenia issued a statement regarding the closure of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan. We present it below.

“Noting that in 2022 Since December 12, for more than a month, the closure of the Kashatagh (Lachin) corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the outside world, by the Azerbaijani authorities is another manifestation of Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy and genocidal actions.

Being deeply concerned by the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, which is becoming more noticeable day by day, the severe consequences of the deliberate disruption of vital infrastructures, such as communication, energy supply and communication,

Convinced of the policy unleashed by Azerbaijan to exert moral and psychological pressure on the people of Artsakh and depatriate them in the name of a false environmental initiative,

Noting that the situation in 2020 It is a consequence of the non-fulfillment of the obligations assumed by the parties that signed the tripartite statement of November 9,

Welcoming the determination and willingness of the people of Artsakh to manage their own destiny, to live freely outside of Azerbaijan and to exercise their internationally defined right to self-determination,

Condemning the victimizing attitude of the de facto authorities of the Republic of Armenia and the policy of evading Armenia’s assumed responsibility for the fate of the Artsakh Armenians,

Emphasizing the mission carried out by the Russian peacekeeping contingent,

Being deeply concerned about the foolish policies and damaging statements of Nikol Pashinyan and his administration, which harm the security system of Armenia and the Armenian-Russian relations, which are an important component of it.

The Republican Party of Armenia:

He expresses his unconditional support and political-civic support to the people of Artsakh.

Addressing our compatriots of Artsakh who are going through unspeakable difficulties and deprivation these days, we would like to emphasize that.

The Republican Party of Armenia, as a political force at the roots of the struggle for the independence of Armenia and the Artsakh Liberation War, unconditionally and consistently supports you in the struggle for the realization of the right to live freely, independently and safely in the historical homeland. That struggle was and remains the struggle of all Armenians, regardless of the position and way of working of the authorities of the day.

We assure you that under no circumstances will we deviate from the path we adopted more than three decades ago and we are faithful to the letter and spirit of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia expressing the united will of the Armenian people, as well as to the resolution of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia in 1992. to the decision of July 8, which, among a number of important provisions, states: “It is unacceptable for the Republic of Armenia to consider any international or domestic document in which the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh will be mentioned as part of Azerbaijan.”

Geopolitical negotiations, purposeful political adventures against the security systems of Armenia and Artsakh are considered unacceptable.

He thanks the Russian peacekeeping mission for the service, at the same time emphasizing that he expects decisive decisions and clear actions arising from the situation to ensure the 2020 peacekeeping mission. the unconditional fulfillment of the points stipulated in the tripartite declaration of November 9,

Strongly opposes any agreements, written or oral, that would ignore the prospect of realizing the right to self-determination and international recognition of the people of Artsakh.

Urges the de facto authorities of RA to stop the anti-national policy of recklessly endangering the interests of Armenia and Artsakh in the ongoing struggle between the superpowers in the current tense geopolitical situation, serving other interests and thus maintaining their own meager power.

Demands from Nikol Pashinyan to publish all the important agreements and promises made on behalf of the people of Armenia and Artsakh in 2020. after November 9

He assures that he will continue working with his international partners, providing full, objective information about the situation and the Artsakh issue, as well as encouraging the condemnation of Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy in relevant international institutions.

Demands that the current authorities fully implement the duty of the Republic of Armenia to be the guarantor of Artsakh’s security.

It considers the creeping dismantling of the existing security mechanisms of Artsakh or putting them under attack until the final settlement of the Artsakh issue unacceptable.

Emphasizes the necessity of restarting the OSCE Minsk Group Institute and the more effective involvement of the co-chair countries in resolving the current crisis.

