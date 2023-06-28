Router: Special Report: US, Swedish prosecutors study graft complaint naming son of Turkey’s Erdogan

By David Gauthier-Villars

June 26 (Reuters) – Anti-corruption authorities in the United States and Sweden are reviewing a complaint alleging that the Swedish affiliate of a U.S. company pledged to pay tens of millions of dollars in kickbacks if a son of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helped it secure a dominant market position in the country.

The proposed plan was detailed in communications and business documents seen by Reuters, as well as by a person familiar with the matter. Reuters is reporting this plan and the resulting preliminary probes for the first time.

