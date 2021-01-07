Rouhani on Trump: When mentally unstable populism person takes office he creates problems for his country, the world

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the events that unfolded in Washington, DC, on Wednesday were proof of the weakness of Western democracy and the influence of populism in Western countries, Tasnim reported.

“What we saw in the US last night and today really showed that first how floppy and weak the Western democracy is, and how weak its foundations are,” the Iranian president said on Thursday.

“We saw how much influence populism has in these countries, despite all the progress in science and industry,” Rouhani added.

“We saw that a populist [Donald Trump] came to office and what damage he caused to his own country. He tainted his country’s reputation and credibility. He disrupted the US relations with the entire world,” Rouhani said.

He pointed to the “huge damages” Trump caused to the West Asia, particularly to Palestine, Syria, and Yemen, and all regions in the world.

“Well we see when a [mentally] unhealthy person comes and takes office, what problems he creates for his own country and the world,” he said, according to the Iranian government’s official website.

Rouhani expressed hope that the next rulers in the White House would return it to the position of wisdom, rule of law, and commitment that the great nation of America deserves.

Four people died—including one woman who was shot—after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed into the Congress building to prevent it from confirming the election victory of US President-elect Joe Biden.