Roshal says pandemic is practice for biological warfare

The COVID-19 pandemic is a practice of biological warfare and a test for the domestic health system, President of the National Medical Chamber, Dr. Leonid Roshal said in an interview with Forbes.

“When I analyze the current situation, I understand that this is a rehearsal for biological warfare,” RG quoted Roshal as saying. “I am not saying that this virus was created by humans… but this is a test of the health system’s strength, including the country’s biological defense.”

Roshal praised the measures taken by the Russian President, the government, the health ministry, and other authorities, calling them correct and timely.

According to Roshal, Russia managed to avoid the dire consequences of the pandemic due to the low population density.